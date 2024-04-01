Man who went on armed robbery spree at multiple CT gas stations gets 14 years in federal prison

A New Haven man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for committing a number of armed robberies and a carjacking in 2022.

Christian Borrero, 20, faced sentencing Monday in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

According to federal officials, on June 29, 2022, Borrero committed an armed robbery at a Citgo Gas Station at 957 Foxon Road in East Haven. Four days later, he committed an armed carjacking before robbing a 7-Eleven at 1089 Campbell Avenue in West Haven at gunpoint.

Then on July 6, 2022, Borrero and his associate, identified as New Haven resident Robert Smith, committed an armed robbery at a Shell Gas Station located at 195 State Street in North Haven, federal officials said. A day later, Borrero committed an armed robbery at an Xpress Mart Gas Station located at 180 Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia.

Borrero has been detained since July 13, 2022. His sentencing comes after he pleaded guilty in January to two counts of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to federal officials.

Smith in September pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, federal officials said. He has not yet been sentenced.

Federal officials said the robberies were investigated by the ATF with assistance from police departments in New Haven, East Haven, West Haven, Ansonia and North Haven.