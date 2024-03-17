Man wearing ‘Jesus Saved My Life’ hoodie knocks cashier unconscious: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera assaulting a gas station clerk after the employee asked to see the suspect’s ID.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, an unknown suspect wearing a “Jesus Saved My Life” hoodie and another man walked into the store and tried to buy a cigar.

When the clerk asked to see an ID, the suspect “became upset” and punched the employee, knocking him unconscious.

The video shows the two men walking into the store before the suspect in the blue hoodie walks behind the counter and strikes the employee. Both men are then seen running out of the store.

“This one will make you mad,” the department said referencing the crime in their Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-73000 or www.okccrimetips.com.

