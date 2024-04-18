Man wearing hospital gown found covered in blood after random Las Vegas-area home invasion

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man wearing a hospital gown was found covered in blood after allegedly breaking into a home in the middle of the night and attacking the two people living inside, documents said.

Phillip Richardson, 38, is accused of burglarizing the home in the random event, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, a man called police said a person was in his home attacking him and his wife, documents said. The home is located in the 1000 block of Robbers Roost Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street in Henderson.

A responding officer noted a kitchen window was broken and there was “a large amount of blood” in the room, documents said. The officer then entered the home through a front door, finding Richardson hiding underneath a blanket.

Officers later found the caller “bleeding profusely” and his wife hiding in a closet, they said. Both had severe injuries, including cuts and broken bones.

Video surveillance showed Richardson in the home’s backyard around 3:30 a.m., police said. Other video from a nearby home showed Richardson in a hospital gown in the yard before going inside.

About two hours later, other video showed Richardson hiding the man who called police inside the home. Richardson then allegedly hit both homeowners repeatedly for more than 10 minutes with an item and possibly a box cutter, police said.

Richardson reportedly yelled, “Get out of my house” before the attack, police said. Police noted Richardson was “covered from head to toe” in blood.

Richardson faces several charges.

Judge Barbara Schifalacqua set Richardson’s bail at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.