Man warned about ‘unwanted advances’ before murder-suicide in Cowlitz County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 86-year-old resident of a Cowlitz County RV Park was warned about “unwanted advances” he made toward a woman at the park prior to killing the owner of the resort, and then turning the gun on himself, on Tuesday, June 19, officials said.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Brant, who lived at Streeters Resort in Silver Lake, shot and killed 56-year-old Timothy Russell, and shot at Russell’s wife, who was not hit.

After the shooting, Brant went into the trailer of the woman he was cautioned about making unwanted advances to, officials said.

“Brant also tried to shoot this subject, but his pistol malfunctioned. Brant assaulted the female subject, who was able to defend herself from Brant’s attack, as he then fled to his own motorhome,” CCSO said.

As authorities arrived at the scene and attempted to provide aid to Russell, one deputy heard a gunshot come from Brant’s motorhome. After detectives got a search warrant for the home, they found Brant dead after he shot himself, officials said.

