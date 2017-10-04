Man wants to thank good Samaritans that saved him during the Las Vegas shooting

Jeffrey Koishor, 25, took his first steps after sustaining two gunshot wounds to his leg and hip during the nightmarish Las Vegas shooting earlier this week.

"There were just so many bullets being fired. I nearly panicked," Koishor said to Fox 5 San Diego.

As the bullets began to rain down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel room where shooter Stephen Paddock was holed up, Koishor immediately shielded his girlfriend from the spray. But as hysteria gripped the concertgoers amid the chaos, he decided they should quickly move before getting trampled.

"I was running on my right leg for about 50 yards until I got to the House of Blues bar where it had a covered roof," Koishor said.

The decision to move locations during the shooting would become a life-saving decision for the San Diego man, as his wounds began to profusely bleed down his leg and pool blood into his shoes.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooting survivor wants to thank good Samaritans who saved him

Inside the bar, he met several good Samaritans. Koishor recollected that the first man cut off his shirt and used it as a tourniquet to help stop the excessive bleeding from his severely injured leg, as another man carried him out of the bar and into the back parking lot where he would be placed into a car and transported to the hospital.

"When they threw me in the vehicle I was in excruciating pain," he recalled.

As Koishor recovers and begins to finally walk again after the tragic incident, he has only one wish -- to thank the three men and one woman that came to his aid in what could have been his last moments.

"I'm trying to find them to thank them for saving my life," Koishor said. "I can't be grateful enough. I really think they saved my life. I don't know if I would've made it or bled out."

The shooting survivor is expected to leave the Las Vegas hospital on Thursday. His family has set up an online fundraiser, where Koishor has received support from many strangers, to help pay his medical bills.