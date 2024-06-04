Man wanted in unprovoked assault followed victim after he exited IT bus, Lacey police say

The victim in an unprovoked assault last week was attacked after getting off an Intercity Transit bus, according to Lacey police, who late Sunday added a few more details to an incident that unfolded the morning of May 29.

About 9:30 a.m., the male victim was sitting in the back of the bus and on his way to a Corporate Center Drive address. During the trip, the man told police he could see the suspect on the bus, waving his arms wildly and talking to himself throughout the bus ride.

In the 4700 block of Corporate Center Drive, which runs between Yelm Highway and College Street, the victim exited the bus, only to be followed by the suspect who punched him in the head, causing the man to fall down, according to police.

Once on the ground, the suspect continued to punch and kick the man. The victim told police that bystanders in the area did not come to his aid.

The suspect then walked calmly away, according to police.

The suspect is described as between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2 and was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue blazer and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County dispatch non-emergency line at 360-704-2740.

Have you seen this man? He’s accused of assault, Lacey police say