Man wanted for Tennessee homicide dies after North Ridgeville police-involved shooting: I-Team

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A wanted man is dead after a police-involved shooting in North Ridgeville on Wednesday.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that the shooting involved a man wanted on a homicide warrant out of Tennessee.

According to a press release, the situation unfolded around 7 p.m. when officers responded to the area of James Road and found the suspect in the front yard of a residence. Officials said, upon confronting the suspect an officer-involved shooting occurred. Specific details were not immediately provided.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Thursday morning, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the suspect, identified as Jason Norris, 41, died.

Officers were not injured.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, told the I-Team that the BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday. Check back for updates.

