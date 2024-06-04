Man wanted in Suffolk homicide case turns himself in; police continue search for 27-year-old

Police say a suspect in connection to a May homicide in Suffolk has turned himself in.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane following a report of shots fired at about 6:38 p.m. on May 9. Officers found 26-year-old Darrell Lamont Knight, Jr., of Suffolk, with multiple gunshot wounds. Knight died at the scene.

Amir Rassein Knight, 24, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police are still looking for Khalil Malik McGlone, 27, who has been charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police are asking the public for help locating McGlone, who is known to drive a black 2013 Volkswagen Passat with a possible license plate number TSE-4209. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

