Man wanted in a string of alleged burglaries busted in Orange County
A 37-year-old man believed to be responsible for a series of residential burglaries was arrested Tuesday, authorities announced.
Authorities with the Irvine Police Department say Marcus Allen Corner, a resident of Monrovia, was taken into custody this afternoon on suspicion of committing burglaries.
Police say the 37-year-old was captured on surveillance cameras in the western part of the city carrying a food bag, which made him appear as a food delivery driver, while burglarizing homes.
“Detectives are working with several other agencies to determine if Corner is responsible for burglaries in their areas,” police said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.
The Monrovia resident was booked at the Orange County jail on multiple charges with bail enhancements.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact jhause@cityofirvine.com.
