Man wanted for stealing 91-year-old woman’s wallet at South Hill Safeway, using credit card

Pierce County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a theft and fraud stemming from a stolen wallet.

On Feb. 9, the suspect stole an 81-year-old woman’s wallet while she was shopping at the Safeway in South Hill, according to deputies.

The man followed her through the store for 30 minutes before he took her wallet while her back was turned.

He then bought $1,200 in gift cards using the victim’s credit card.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s who is 5 feet, 6 inches, to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build and a full beard.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed in the crime.

Tipsters will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), use the P3 Tips app, or visit http://www.tpcrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.