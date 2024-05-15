Man wanted in shooting at East Texas ballpark considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a shooting Monday night at a ballpark in Linden and authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Linden PD, no one was struck in the shooting but damage was done to a car.

An arrest warrant for felony deadly conduct was issued for 37-year-old Caradarow Hill, of Hughes Springs. He is believed to drive a blue Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact law enforcement. The investigation was conducted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes Springs Police Department and the Linden Police Department.

