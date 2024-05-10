Man wanted for robbery in Los Angeles arrested following pursuit, crash in Victorville

A Hesperia man wanted in connection with a Los Angeles robbery was arrested Wednesday following a pursuit and crash in Victorville, authorities said.

The encounter began just after 8:45 a.m., when deputies spotted a car that was being sought in connection with a robbery being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said. The deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped away.

It was discovered that the driver was considered "armed and dangerous," sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"(He) led deputies in a high-speed pursuit for approximately five miles, running multiple stop signs (and) red lights," according to the statement. He also drove on the wrong side of the road before ultimately crashing into a backyard fence in the area of Nisqualli Road and Seventh Avenue.

The driver ran away on foot but was arrested about two block away, authorities said. A gun and several magazines were found inside the crashed car.

Damian Theodore Tate, 33, of Hesperia was turned over the Los Angeles police, officials said. He was booked on suspicion of robbery, as well as prior charges stemming from a previous arrest. According to Los Angeles County booking records, bail for Tate was set at $520,000 pending an initial court appearance.

