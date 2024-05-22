Man wanted for raping girl, 12, multiple times in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl several times in the Bronx last December, according to the NYPD.

It happened at a home near East 165th Street and River Avenue in Concourse.

Arrests in 2023 murder of Queens teen: ‘I have no sympathy for them’

Police said that between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23, 30-year-old Barnaby Thomas allegedly raped the girl on multiple occasions.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.