Man wanted for rape arrested in McKeesport

A man wanted in connection to a rape investigation involving juvenile victims was arrested Monday in McKeesport.

An arrest and search warrant were served at a residence in McKeesport, according to Pittsburgh police.

While police searched the home, Quavon McMillan, 20, was found hiding in the basement. He was taken into custody.

McMillan is charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers Reserve Twp. police issue warning after reports of drivers sneaking through road closure VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts