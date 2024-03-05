Man wanted in November 2023 incident makes first appearance

Mar. 4—An Austin man, wanted by the Austin Police Department in a case that included drug possession and fleeing from police, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Monday.

Michael Anthony Pittman, 50, is facing six charges related to an incident that dates back to November of last year and that includes felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and felony fifth degree drug possession. He's also facing a gross misdemeanor and three misdemeanors.

According to the court complaint, Pittman was observed by an Austin PD officer at around 8:47 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2023 traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Flex on Interstate 90. The officer recognized from a previous arrest and who was driving after cancellation due to that earlier arrest.

Pittman was observed by the officer traveling at a high rate of speed on a one-way adjunct with 21st Street NE. Pittman was allegedly clocked by the officer going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, a speed that accelerated to 93 mph after Pittman turned off on Oakland Avenue East and the officer activated his emergency lights.

After the increase in speed, the officer discontinued the short chase, however, squad car video also observed the vehicle Pittman was driving go through a stop sign at the intersection of Oakland Avenue East and 19th Street, in front of Neveln Elementary.

The report goes on to say that shortly after resuming patrol, the officer discovered the abandoned Flex, which had crashed into a camper in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue SE. The vehicle was undriveable, but still running.

A female witness at the scene told the officer that she witnessed a black male wearing a light-colored T-shirt running east on Fourth Avenue after the crash occurred.

A search of the car turned up identification for Pittman along with the same cell phone he was in possession of during the earlier arrest. The search also turned up seven baggies of suspected ecstasy pills as well as marijuana that wasn't packaged properly.

Police attempted to make contact with Pittman at his home on Nov. 19 and then again at his place of employment on Nov. 22, however, he ran from the premise of his job and soon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pittman is currently being held in the Mower County Jail on $10,000 bond with conditions or $3,000 bond without.

He is next scheduled for an initial appearance on March 18.