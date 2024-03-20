Man wanted in multiple recent crimes, including armed carjacking, kidnapping taken into custody

A man has been arrested in connection to multiple recent crimes, including an armed carjacking and kidnapping in a Pittsburgh parking garage.

Michael Lipovsik III, 25, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

On Channel 11 News at 6, we’re hearing from the woman he allegedly carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint.

Police said Lipovsik stole a vehicle that was left running along Penn Avenue. He was arrested while stuck in traffic at the intersection of Greentree Road and Kearns Avenue.

During the traffic stop, police recognized Lipovsik as a man wanted by Allegheny County police for multiple crimes committed on Friday.

He was also wanted for carjacking and kidnapping a woman from a downtown Pittsburgh parking garage on Thursday.

Lipovsik is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, robbery of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

