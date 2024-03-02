Man wanted on many charges caught for traffic offense

Mar. 1—TRINITY — A man who was stopped for a traffic offense tussled with the deputy and was found to have drugs and stolen property, and he also was wanted on multiple charges in two other counties, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy stopped Casey Jay Bare, 33, on Braxton Craven Road on Thursday, Feb. 28. When the deputy walked up to his window, Bare told him that his license was suspended, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy walked back to his patrol car to conduct routine records checks, Bare got out of his vehicle. When the deputy moved to detain him for getting out of the car, Bare assaulted the deputy and tried to run away but was caught, the sheriff's office said.

During a subsequent search, Bare was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said. In the vehicle were a catalytic converter and someone else's financial card, among other items that were seized as evidence.

He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a catalytic converter, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor having a fictitious or altered title, registration or tag. He was ordered held with no bond allowed.

He was served a previous order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear in court.

He was served outstanding warrants for arrest from Guilford County on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor expired registration card or tag, and having an expired or no inspection

He was served outstanding warrants for arrest from Forsyth County on two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony probation violation, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny by changing a price tag.