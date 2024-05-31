Man wanted in kidnapping of boy, 7, in Long Island City: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old boy in Queens on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Naquan Aiken, 37, is accused of taking the boy from in front of 37-15 13th Street in Long Island City.

Aiken and the boy’s mother were formerly in a relationship, sources told PIX11 News.

