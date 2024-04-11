Man wanted in Irving fatal shooting may have fled to South Texas, police say

Authorities are asking for information to help locate a murder suspect who may have fled to South Texas, Irving police announced in a news release Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Ouida Street in Irving on Sunday regarding a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and attempted to perform life-saving measures, police said in the release. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and was not located, according to police.

Medics also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead from his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Erik Natanael Amador Godoy. He is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Amador Godoy was last seen driving a dark gray Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate SWD0839. Investigators believe that he may have traveled to South Texas, police said. The suspect vehicle has a large sticker on the top left corner of the back window that reads “#Todas Mienten”, several small stickers on the trunk, and pink scratch mark stickers over the headlights.

Anyone with information about Amador Godoy’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

Anyone with information that is not time sensitive is asked to contact Investigator Curtis at 972-721-3539 or ECurtis@cityoffirving.org.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask the public to avoid attempting to contact or apprehending the suspect.