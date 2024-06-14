Man wanted by INTERPOL for child rape arrested in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An international fugitive wanted in Honduras for the rape of a child was arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

On Sunday, June 2, an officer pulled over Elvis Jose Cabrera Martinez around West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. Martinez was listed by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) as wanted for felony child rape.

Man found inside Iredell County fire station linked to vehicle break-ins: Sheriff’s Office

Martinez was arrested and is being held at the Gaston County Jail awaiting extradition to Honduras. He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle without a license.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team was responsible for the traffic stop and arrest.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.