Man wanted by INTERPOL for child rape arrested in Gaston County

A man wanted internationally for child rape was arrested in Gaston County.

On Friday, the Gaston County Police Department announced the arrest of Elvis Cabrera Martinez, of Honduras. They said Martinez was wanted by INTERPOL for felony child rape.

Gaston County police arrested Martinez on June 2 when an officer pulled his car over on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. The officer investigated and was able to confirm Martinez’s identity, so he was arrested and taken to the Gaston County jail.

Martinez will be extradited to Honduras to face the charge.

No further information was released.

