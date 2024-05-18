Man wanted in Fort Worth crash that killed woman, unborn child arrested in El Paso

A man, who was wanted in a car crash that killed a woman and another couple’s unborn child in September, was arrested, according to Fort Worth jail logs.

Victor Medina-Ramirez, 28, was booked into the city jail on Wednesday on a charge of collision involving death, a second-degree felony.

According to Fort Worth police, Medina-Ramirez was driving a vehicle on the early morning of Sept. 24 when he hit another vehicle at Airport Freeway and North Sylvania Avenue. He left the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.

The crash killed a passenger in the other vehicle, 30-year-old Meagan Roiter.

The driver, Abby Pearson, and her husband, who was a passenger in the back seat, were both hospitalized. Abby learned she lost her unborn child while in the intensive care unit, KDFW-TV reported.

The family of one of the victims was told that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Medina-Ramirez in El Paso on Tuesday evening and he was transferred to North Texas, according to the report. He could be facing more charges, the Pearsons’ attorney says.