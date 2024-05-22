Man wanted by Florence police on drug, traffic charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Florence police on drug and traffic charges after leading officers on a chase on Monday in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Michael Leonard is wanted on charges that include trafficking cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Officers tried conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of N. McQueen Street, police said. The officers knew Leonard and knew he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Leonard led police on a brief chase before leaving his vehicle while it was still moving, causing it to hit a fence, according to authorities. He then ran away in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue and was not located.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found a “quantity” of crack cocaine and cocaine base, police said. The vehicle was also reported as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.