Man wanted on federal charges arrested in metro Atlanta

A 25-year-old man was arrested after being on the run for federal charges.

On Friday night Powder Springs officers were called to the Hopkins Road area in Cobb County.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mackenley Pierre, 25.

According to officials, Pierre was wanted on federal charges by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for armed robbery and carjacking in Atlanta.

Powder Springs Criminal Investigation Division, the Crime Suppression Unit, and the Uniform Patrol Division all worked together to take Pierre into custody.

