Man wanted by FBI for deadly Los Angeles County shooting

The FBI is searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Los Angeles County.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Villarreal, 46, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He is known by aliases including “Moreno,” “Rat,” “Black Boy,” “Little Black Boy,” Cesar Garcia and Cesar Moreno. He is a “convicted felon and known gang member,” authorities said.

On May 21, 2010, Villarreal was at a store with his two young daughters when he began arguing with two men.

During the confrontation, Villarreal allegedly pointed his gun at the men who eventually left the store. Shortly after as Villarreal was driving his pickup truck without his daughters, he spotted the men a short distance from the store.

That’s when he allegedly shot the pair, leaving one man dead and the other injured, authorities said.

Cesar Villarreal, 46, is a fugitive wanted by the FBI for a deadly 2010 shooting in Los Angeles County. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Cesar Villarreal has a tattoo of red lips and the word “Ofelia” on his left chest. He is fully tattooed from above his right chest and around to his back along with his left and right legs below the knees. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Obdulia Medina is the suspect’s longtime companion and may be with him, along with their two daughters. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Villarreal fled the scene and has remained on the run since. He is believed to be living in Mexico, according to detectives. He has previously lived in Baldwin Park and may have ties to Oregon.

He may also be in the company of his longtime companion, Obdulia Medina, who is not a fugitive, the FBI noted.

They may be accompanied by Medina’s daughter, Aileen Cecille Rey Diaz, 23. Villarreal and Medina also have a daughter together, Ahtziri Citlalli Villarreal-Medina, 17, who may also be with them.

Villarreal is described as a Hispanic man around 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 to 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has scars on his back and left ankle. He has a tattoo of red lips and the word “Ofelia” on his left chest. He is fully tattooed from above his right chest and around to his back along with his left and right legs below the knees.

His last known occupation was a concrete mason and cement finisher.

Villarreal was charged with murder by the L.A. County Superior Court and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on June 11, 2010.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on August 27, 2010, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Other charges he is wanted for include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. He should also be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone who knows Villarreal’s whereabouts or has information on the case is asked to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

