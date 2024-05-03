Man wanted in fatal stabbing arrested after calling 911 for help with bike, cops say

A man’s call for help for a flat bike tire ended with his arrest in a woman’s stabbing death, Louisiana deputies told news outlets.

Christopher Jerome Wilson, 25, was arrested May 1, nearly a week after Carol Allen was found stabbed to death inside her car, WGNO reported, citing the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the station.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information May 3 and was awaiting a response.

Investigators said Wilson and Allen, 31, met up for a date in Hammond on April 27, Nola.com reported. While they were together, Wilson attacked the mom of four and tried to steal her car, authorities told Nola.com.

“There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife,” Tangipahoa Chief Jimmy Travis told WWL-TV. He said Allen was able to call 911 after she was attacked.

Wilson had fled by the time authorities arrived, according to Nola.com

On May 1, he called deputies seeking roadside assistance because one of his bike tires was low on air, WWL-TV reported, citing Travis. Authorities ran Wilson’s information and saw he was wanted on a warrant on an unrelated charge of domestic battery, according to the station.

Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in Allen’s killing, WGNO reported.

He remained in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as of May 3, online records show, and no attorney information was available.

Tangipahoa Parish is about a 70-mile drive northwest of downtown New Orleans.

