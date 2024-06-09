Man wanted after escaping York County barricade situation

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are seeking a man they said barricaded himself in a home, but managed to slip away.

Nicholas Buchanan, 40, is wanted in relation to the brief standoff in the Newberrytown section of Newberry Township.

Newberry Township Police said they were called to a home in the 2300 block of Old Trail Road for a report of trespassing.

Buchanan, who police said is wanted on unrelated charges, was inside the home saying he had a firearm and barricaded himself inside.

Roads in the area were closed as police prepared for a standoff.

During that time, police said they suspect Buchanan slipped away and escaped.

Assisting were law enforcement officers from Fairview Township, the State Police, the York County Sheriff’s Office, as well as fire police from Newberry Township.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

