Man wanted for deadly shooting at Salemtown restaurant arrested in Kentucky

PRINCETON, Ky. (WKRN) – A man wanted for an Easter Sunday shooting at a Salemtown restaurant that left one person dead and five others injured has been arrested in Kentucky.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said on Tuesday, April 2, 46-year-old Anton Rucker was found at a home in Princeton, Kentucky. He came out of the home and surrendered without incident.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, shots rang out during Sunday brunch at Roasted Salemtown, located in the 600 block of Garfield Street, which is near Germantown.

The MNPD said 33-year-old Allen Beachem was shot and killed; five other gunshot victims ended up with non-critical injuries.

According to police, minutes after Rucker arrived at Roasted, he and another man — who is believed to be Beachem — got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments.” However, there is no indication at this time that the two men knew each other.

Investigators said Rucker fired shots from a pistol and then drove off in a Mercedes GLS 450 with a woman he came to the restaurant with.

On Sunday night, the MNPD announced Rucker was wanted in connection with the shooting. Not only does he have aggravated assault convictions in Nashville, but he was reportedly arrested in Murfreesboro for felony drug charges last Halloween, as well as assault and gun charges last August.

On Monday, April 1, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) added Rucker to their Most Wanted List.

Rucker is being jailed in Kentucky on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to police.

