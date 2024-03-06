Man wanted in Dale shooting apprehended in Georgia

Mar. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 28 in Dale Borough was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Tyree L. Carter, 35, was apprehended Monday in Henry County, Georgia — more than 740 miles from the scene of the shooting-turned-vehicle crash on David Street in Dale Borough.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Cornelious, who serves in the agency's western Pennsylvania district, said marshals from the region's fugitive task force had a lead that Carter might be in the McDonough, Georgia, area, south of Atlanta.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's southeast regional fugitive task force in Georgia set up surveillance outside a residence, and at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, marshals took him into custody, he said.

"Carter surrendered at the door after several call-outs (directed to him)," Cornelious said.

Henry County police and a local K-9 unit assisted at the scene of the arrest, he added.

Carter faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a firearm, stemming from the Jan. 28 shooting.

The woman was struck in the head by gunfire, crashed her vehicle and was hospitalized, Johnstown police said at the time.

Witness statements and video from the Dale Borough building, a David Street residence and the Dale Borough Firemen's Club allegedly helped to identify Carter as he ran from the scene, police said.

Carter is being held as a fugitive from justice, online Henry County court records show.

Neugebauer said steps will be taken to extradite him back to Pennsylvania to face his charges. He said the timetable on extradition depends on whether Carter will seek a hearing to "fight" the transfer.

Neugebauer praised the U.S. Marshals Service in both states for their diligent work apprehending Carter.

"The U.S. Marshals are very skilled in finding wanted people — and they've been a phenomenal partner to Cambria County," he said.

He said one of Cambria County's deputy sheriffs also works with the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force, which has only strengthened those bonds.

Through collaborative efforts with local law enforcement, the federal marshals have recently tracked down suspects in Cambria County crimes as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada, Neugebauer said.