Man wanted for criminal threatening found dead in Marlow

May 30—Authorities say a Marlow man wanted for criminal threatening was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home on Sunday.

State troopers had been looking for Brian Roffer, 44, since Saturday, when they responded to an "incident" on Route 10 in Marlow, according to a news release. Investigators learned that Roffer had allegedly committed several crimes, including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

State police also learned that Roffer was armed and alone in a heavily wooded area. After making sure the reported victims were safe, troopers obtained search and arrest warrants for Roffer, but were unable to locate him and suspended the search, officials said.

On Sunday, troopers found Roffer's body in a wooded area behind his home. A medical examiner determined that he had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

No one else was hurt during the incident.