Man wanted in connection with 4 homicides across 2 states on the run

MORRILTON, Ark. (KARK) – Residents in Arkansas and Nebraska have been put on high alert as authorities search for an Alabama man they say is wanted in connection with four homicides across two states.

Stacy Drake, 50, was last seen on surveillance footage at a hotel in Morrilton, Arkansas, about 50 miles northwest of Little Rock, according to police. The Morrilton Police Department also said that Arkansas State Police had notified them that the vehicle used in the homicides was parked at the hotel.

Officials said that officers searched the hotel, but Drake was not found. Police said it is unknown how he left the hotel.

Drake is wanted for homicide in Alabama, and is a person of interest in three homicides from two different carjackings in Oklahoma.

Stacy Drake, see in this image provided by Arkansas State Police, is wanted in connection with four homicides. (Arkansas State Police)

On June 18, authorities in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, were called to a double homicide in Gans, roughly 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. According to Nexstar’s KFOR, a man and a woman were found dead inside a business “with injuries consistent with homicide.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation named Drake as a person of interest in the case, though they did not share why. Details about the second alleged carjacking were not released.

Residents in Topeka, some 430 miles from Morrilton, also received emergency alerts regarding Drake, describing him as an “armed man wanted for homicides.” Authorities have not said why the Kansas residents were notified.

Details about the alleged homicide Drake is a suspect in were also not released.

Officials with the Morrilton Police Department said the suspect, 50-year-old Stacy Drake, was seen on surveillance footage at a hotel in Morrilton. (Released by Morrilton Police)

Drake is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. Images provided by the police department, seen above, show Drake wearing a dark colored shirt, hat and sunglasses.

Police said Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen Drake is asked to contact the Morrilton Police Department at 501-354-0131.

