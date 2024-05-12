Man wanted for child molestation in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to a child molestation.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Saturday, May 11th, on the 3800 block of Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

Authorities say, 36-year-old Randall Reddick is wanted in reference to this incident and has active warrants on file.

Reddick is possibly driving an older model white Ford Taurus and is known to frequent the area near Nellie Drive.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Reddick, please contact Investigator Britney Moore at (706) 821-4850 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

