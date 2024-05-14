Man wanted for breaking into, stealing from Gaston County gas station: Police

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a gas station store and stole cash, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 6, officers responded to an alarm call at the Quick Shop BP on Lucia Riverbend Highway in Stanley.

Police say a heavy-set white man broke into the store and stole cash from a safe and a cabinet. He is possibly bald and was wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans, a mask and gloves at the time of the incident.

Security cameras caught him driving through the parking lot multiple times before breaking in. The license plate couldn’t be viewed clearly from the video, officials said.

These pictures were taken from surveillance videos captured from the store’s cameras:

If you recognize this man or have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Officer S. Shepherd at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

