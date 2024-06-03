Man wanted for alleged Sexual Assault nabbed in Notasulga after massive manhunt

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Dothan man wanted for an alleged felony sexual assault in Dale County was tracked to east Alabama, where he was taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff after a multi-agency manhunt.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 10:25 a.m., detectives received credible information indicating that Colt Bryan Lecuyer, a 33-year-old white male from Dothan, Alabama, was in the area. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officials received information from a concerned citizen about Lecuyer’s possible whereabouts. The information provided aided authorities in successfully apprehending Lecuyer near the 3000 block of County Road 57, Notasulga, Alabama.

“Lecuyer was taken into custody by ADOC/ALEA law enforcement officials and transported to Macon County Detention without further incident. The operation was led by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, ADOC K9 Team, (ALEA) SWAT, SBI, Aviation Division, Auburn Police Department Patrol Division, FBI, and Dale County Sheriff.

“The collaboration exemplifies the dedication and professionalism of law enforcement agencies working together to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” said Sheriff Andrè Brunson. “The use of Southern Linc communication technology played a crucial role in bridging communication gaps between the involved agencies, facilitating seamless coordination throughout the operation.”

According to criminal records, Lecuyer is a registered sex offender. In 2012, he was convicted of enticing a child for immoral purposes (attempted). WRBL is working to gather more information on the allegations Lecuyer faces in Dale County.

