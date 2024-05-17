Man wanted for alleged DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted on DUI charges.

The Hazleton City Police say they are looking for Juan Arias-Valerio who is wanted after a traffic stop on June 11.

Arias-Valerio is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-450-2080 or email tips@hazletonpr.org.

