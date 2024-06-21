Man wanted for Aggravated Assault in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with an Aggravated Assault that took place on 3100 Block of Skinner Mill Road Thursday, June 20.

According to authorities, they are looking for 27-year-old Jonathan Dawson. He is described to be 5’11” and weighing 145 pounds.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding Jonathan Dawson, they are asked to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any On-Duty Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers are able to remain anonymous.

