Man wanted in 1987 rape case indicted in James City County

James City County police on Friday identified a suspect in a reported rape and abduction that took place in 1987.

The case had been cold until a detective was newly assigned to review the case and resubmitted evidence to the Virginia Department of Forensic Services in February 2019, later submitting DNA from the case in October of that year. No matches were found until August 2023 when investigators found a match with 60-year-old Richard Lee Gibson. His DNA had been collected following his arrest in another case in Williamsburg in 2022, according to James City County police.

Police allege that Gibson is the person who abducted the victim and committed various sexual offenses in a construction site of an apartment complex in James City County. He was indicted by a grand jury March 20 on charges of rape, abduction with intent to defile, two counts of inanimate object penetration, two counts of sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“The department hopes this arrest can bring solace and closure to the victim, their family, and loved ones,” James City County police said in a news release. “The department commends the work of our current detectives and former investigators and is grateful for the efforts of DFS that assist law enforcement in solving crimes.”

In March 2023, police said, Gibson was extradited from Florida after fleeing Virginia to escape arrest. He was accused of trying to put his cellphone between the legs of a woman without her knowledge to record a video in September 2022.

Williamsburg police said Gibson took a sailboat to Florida and was located when someone who had read a news article about him reported seeing a suspicious person sailing a boat on the Caloosahatchee River, which is near Fort Myers on the west coast of Florida.

James City County police said they suspect Gibson may have been involved in other cases and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

