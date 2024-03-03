Man wakes up on NYC train with stranger’s hand in his pants: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually abused a man sleeping on a train in Manhattan on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

A man, 25, was asleep on a northbound No. 6 train while it entered the Astor Place station around 2 a.m. Police said the man woke up to the suspect’s hand inside of his pants.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.