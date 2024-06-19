Man vows to fight conviction in 2019 Thanksgiving morning shooting outside strip club

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Boynton Beach-area man to 25 years in prison in a 2019 shooting outside a strip club that killed one man and wounded another.

Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe pronounced the sentence on Friday, June 14, for Antoine Newton, who was found guilty at trial last August of aggravated battery with a firearm in the Thanksgiving morning altercation that wounded Ernest Taylor.

A second charge against Newton of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Fadson Excellent remains undecided after jurors failed to reach a consensus, prompting Rowe to declare a mistrial on that charge.

Defense: Antoine Newton acted in self-defense; murder retrial pending

State prosecutors alleged that Newton, now 41, killed Excellent and wounded Taylor on the morning of Nov. 28, 2019, when he fired shots at them during a fight in the parking lot of the Rose Gentleman's Club, just beyond the Palm Springs village limits at Purdy Lane and Military Trail.

Newton's attorneys argued that he shot Excellent and Taylor in self-defense while accidently shooting a friend, Bataskia Marzette, in the process. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a charge related to Marzette's injury.

Antoine Newton, left, with defense attorney Scott Skier during jury selection at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 26, 2023. Newton was convicted of aggravated battery in a 2019 shooting.

Defense attorney Scott Skier noted a history of tension between the men, saying that Excellent had previously threatened Marzette with a gun at the same club.

During Friday's hearing, Rowe set a July 30 status hearing for the still-pending murder charge.

Newton told the court that he intends to appeal the aggravated battery conviction, saying it did not protect his Sixth Amendment right to face his accuser, since Taylor did not testify during the trial.

"I didn't go out to to hurt (anybody). It was self-defense," Newtown told the court, saying that Taylor appeared to be reaching for a firearm.

Rowe credited Newton with four years and six months of time served in the Palm Beach County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Appeal likely in Thanksgiving 2019 fatal shooting outside strip club