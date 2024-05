A 25-year-old man from the island nation of Jamaica was shot to death in Jamaica, Queens, police said Wednesday.

Kardell Lester died at Jamaica Hospital Monday, two days after he was shot. He lived in Kingston, Jamaica, according to cops.

A gunman opened fire, striking Lester in the head about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Linden Blvd. near 200th St., officials said

The killer has not been caught.