Man with violent past accused of shooting sister’s boyfriend three times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old who received a seven-year sentence in a violent home invasion in 2016 is facing attempted murder charges in two separate cases.

Maurice Harris was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for a shooting in early March.

Harris is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend during a fight at a home in the 4200 block of Rosewind Circle. The victim was shot in the arm, leg, and chest.

According to court records, Harris was charged with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting on January 8 in the 4200 block of Arrowood. No one was hurt, but police said hours before the shooting, Harris went to the residence and tried to shoot a man and his son, but his rifle jammed.

DeSoto County D.A. frustrated after ‘career criminal’ escapes

In 2018, Harris pled guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in concert in a 2016 home invasion robbery in Hickory Hill and was sentenced to 86 months in state prison.

Police said Harris and two other gunmen forced their way inside a home in the 6100 block of Knight Arnold Extended and shot a man in the stomach for his Xbox 360. The victim was able to reach for his gun and shot one of the suspects.

In the latest arrest, Harris is charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.