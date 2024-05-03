Man vanishes trying to swim across creek, California cops say. Then rescuers find body

A man was found dead after vanishing in a creek while he was trying to swim to the other side, California deputies say.

A passerby called 911 after seeing the man swimming in Alameda Creek in Fremont on Tuesday, April 30, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 1 Facebook post.

The caller said they saw the man, later identified as Franklin Mabuyo, 26, struggling in the water before going under water and never resurfacing at about 5 p.m., deputies said.

Rescuers from multiple agencies, including the Alameda County Fire Department and Fremont Fire Department, arrived at the creek to search for Mabuyo, according to deputies.

County water officials also “lowered the creek water level about six feet to aid in the search,” deputies said.

After hours of searching during a “challenging and heartbreaking recovery mission,” deputies said the county’s dive team found Mabuyo’s body at about 10:30 p.m.

The Hayward man’s body showed “no signs of trauma or foul play,” according to deputies.

Fremont is about a 40-mile drive southeast from San Francisco.

Man dies after diving into shallow water from 40-foot embankment, Texas police say

Dad dies after being pulled from Gulf of Mexico with his son, Florida officials say

Teen rowers capsize in frigid waters during practice, Connecticut rescuers say