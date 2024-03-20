Man vanished from NC home. Weeks later, his body is found in a creek, cops say

A missing man was found dead in a North Carolina creek, and now police are conducting a “suspicious death” investigation.

Joseph S. Morgan, 38, was reported missing in early February after he was last seen at a home in High Point.

Mystery lingered for weeks until a body was found in a creek on March 14. The person was identified as Morgan, whose autopsy results were “inconclusive,” the High Point Police Department said in news releases.

“There are no obvious signs of injuries and no indication of foul play,” police wrote. “This will be considered a suspicious death investigation while the medical examiner waits for the results of toxicology screenings.”

Morgan, who lived in High Point, was last seen Jan. 30. As detectives sought clues, they reportedly “spoke to family and friends, and followed up on information about places Morgan was known to go. The family also put out fliers and kept detectives informed about continued search efforts.”

When asked for more details surrounding Morgan’s disappearance, a High Point police spokesperson told McClatchy News via email that no other information was being released.

Officers ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 336-883-3224.

