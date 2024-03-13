Man uses obituaries to target homes and break in during funerals, Michigan officials say

A Michigan man was arrested after police say he used obituaries to target homes to break into.

Jerry Ryan Ashley, 44, is charged with breaking and entering in connection to four homes in Grosse Pointe and Grosse Pointe Woods, according to a March 8 news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ashley searched obituaries to target homes of people who were recently deceased, officials said.

Ashley broke into homes on Jan. 18, Feb, 8, Feb. 9 and Feb. 27, according to officials. In some cases, officials say he pretended to do yard work outside the homes before breaking in.

He’s accused of stealing valuable items from the homes, including jewelry.

“I can’t think of anything lower to do than to victimize somebody when they’re burying their loved one,” Grosse Pointe Woods Police Chief John Kosanke told WJBK.

Officials said Ashley broke into some of the homes while family members were at funerals for the deceased, according to WDIV. He would also visit estate sales to see what type of items may be in the home.

“He did this at a very sad and vulnerable time for most families,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “It’s unfortunate, but we must be vigilant about this issue.”

Ashley was arrested Feb. 27.

An attorney for Ashley was not listed in court records.

Grosse Pointe is about a 10-mile drive northeast from Detroit.

Burglary suspect gets out of jail — and steals government car in parking lot, cops say

Accused burglar found with pants down on toilet after alarm, Colorado cops say

Thieves are using Wi-Fi jammers to break into people’s homes, California cops warn