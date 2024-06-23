Man unties and steals dog while owner inside of Bronx deli: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dog is man’s best friend, and a man’s pitbull was stolen while he was inside a Bronx Deli on Friday morning, according to police.

Police were called to the deli at 3427 Third Avenue at around 6 a.m. The owner said he tied his dog, Precious, to a fence before entering the deli. As the man was inside, an unidentified male dog napper removed the dog, police said.

Police say the dog thief untied the dog and walked off with the pitbull heading southbound on Third Avenue.

The dog-napper is described as a male with a medium build and a close-cut long beard. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

