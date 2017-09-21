Man United revenue climbs 13 percent to record $783 million

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game against Burton Albion, during their English League Cup soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United generated a record 581.2 million pounds ($783 million) during Jose Mourinho's first year as manager.

United won the League Cup and the Europa League last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for this season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.

As well as the 13 percent jump in revenue, United also reported Thursday that pre-tax profits rose 8 percent to 39.2 million pounds in the year to June 30, 2017.

Staff costs climbed 14 percent to 31.3 million pounds, largely due to salaries of players.

United is forecasting revenue of 575-585 million pounds in the current financial year.