Man and two teens charged in fatal February shooting in NE Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of two teenagers and a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal Feb. 19 shooting at a northeast Gainesville apartment complex.

Charged with murder and armed robbery is Dyquann Freeney, 25. The juveniles, ages 14 and 15, face the same charges. Freeney also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Because of the teens' ages, the Sun is not publishing their names.

According to GPD social media release, officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 8:58 p.m on Feb. 19 at Pointe 23 Apartments, 740 NE 23rd Ave. Upon arrival, officers located an "unresponsive juvenile male" inside a car.

The victim appeared to have have suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by officers and EMS personnel.

During their investigation, officers determined based on resident reports that three to five gunshots were heard prior to the discovery of the victim. Witnesses also told dectives that they observed three people fleeing toward Northeast 23rd Avenue, one of whom was carrying a firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dose at 352-393-7682. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Police make three arrests in fatal shooting at Pointe 23 Apartments