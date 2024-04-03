Man turns himself in, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dallas youth pastor

A man turned himself in to Dallas police in the shooting death of a youth pastor, according to a report by Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

Dallas authorities responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 56th Street. The preliminary investigation determined a 30-year-old man, Joshua Andrews, and a male victim had been involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim, police told WFAA. Andrews left the location, according to police.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Denzel Branch, was taken to local hospital where he died from his injuries, the report says.

Andrews turned himself in to Dallas police that same evening regarding the shooting, according to WFAA. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

Branch was a youth pastor at New Generation Church in Dallas, according to the report.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church. ... We ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times,” said the church in a Facebook post.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 6 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.