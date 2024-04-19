Man tries and fails to rob a 7-Eleven, then chokes jogger unconscious, Florida cops say

A defiant 7-Eleven clerk thwarted a store robbery, but the suspect then turned his attention to a jogger who was choked to unconsciousness, according to Florida investigators.

The victim survived but was robbed of a cellphone, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 18 news release.

Investigators say the crime spree began around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at a 7-Eleven in the unincorporated Lithia community. Lithia is about a 25-mile drive southeast of Tampa.

“A man ... approached the counter, demanding money from the cash register while claiming to have a gun. Despite the demand, the employee did not comply, and the suspect fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office reports.

“Shortly after, another call reported a suspect had assaulted a jogger, rendering the victim unconscious by strangulation, and then proceeded to steal the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene.”

The identity of the jogger and location of the attack were not released.

A suspect was identified, leading to a search of homes on Juliano Drive in Riverview, officials said. Riverview is about a 5-mile drive west of Lithia.

Deputies eventually found a home with an open window and a screen that appeared askew. They contacted the residents to allow a search of the home.

The suspect was arrested after he was found hiding behind a washer and dryer, deputies said.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of:

Robbery with a firearm (less than $750)





Robbery $750 or More but less than $20,000

Battery by strangulation

Grand theft third degree ($750 - $5,000)

Two counts of violation of parole, probable cause, violation of parole robbery gun or deadly weapon





Two counts of violation of parole, probable cause. violation of parole felon/delinquent with gun/concealed weapon/ammo

