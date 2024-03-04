Man tries comforting woman with a hug and she stabs him in the back, Michigan cops say

A woman stabbed a man in the back in an altercation over a text message he received, Michigan authorities say.

It happened Tuesday, Feb. 27, at a home in Alpena Township, where the 32-year-old woman had been helping the man move, according to a March 4 news release from Michigan State Police.

State police said the woman saw a text the man received from another woman and “became angry.”

“When the man attempted to comfort (the woman) by hugging her, she stabbed him in the back,” according to the news release.

The woman fled and went to her home, where troopers arrested her, state police said. She told authorities she had tossed the knife used in the stabbing out of a window as she drove home.

She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, authorities said. She was jailed on a $2,500 bond.

The victim, state police said, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Alpena Township is in northern Michigan about 250 miles northwest of Detroit.

